Six people displaced after fire in York City

YORK — Update: Six people were displaced Monday after a fire in York City.

Officials say the fire was found in two units on West North Street. It broke out just before 3 p.m.

No one was injured.

Officials believe that the fire occurred in the rear outside area of the units. The cause is undetermined, according to officials.

The Red Cross is assisting the six people who were displaced.

Previous: Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in York City.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on West North Street.

York City Fire/Rescue Services says that the fire is under control.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.