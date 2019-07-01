× Sixers, Heat reportedly attempting to work out three-team sign-and-trade deal for G Jimmy Butler

PHILADELPHIA– So long, Jimmy Buckets.

It appears that G Jimmy Butler wants out of Philadelphia, and apparently wants to join the Miami Heat.

However, due to lack of cap space, the Heat can’t just sign Butler outright, and if the Sixers were to lose him, it would be better for the team to acquire players and other assets back than lose him for nothing.

It is being reported that the teams are seeking a third team to join trade talks to offset some off the salary that Butler will be owed by the Heat, whenever he finalizes what will presumably a four or five year deal worth max value.

Reports have the current structure of the deal as Butler headed to Miami and G Josh Richardson returning to Philadelphia. However, a number of other players would have to swap hands to balance salary, so the situation is definitely fluid.

Butler, 29, joined the Sixers in an early season trade, and suited up in 55 games with the team.

In those contests, Butler averaged 18.2 point per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game.

He will now presumably take the lead guard role on the Heat, vacated by the recently retired G Dwyane Wade.