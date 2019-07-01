× Sixers re-sign Fs Tobias Harris, Mike Scott

PHILADELPHIA– Among the many changes coming to the Sixers’ lineup next season, two more names will remain the same.

The team has agreed to re-sign forwards Tobias Harris and Mike Scott.

Harris, 26, signed what is considered just under a max contract with the Sixers, worth 5 years and $180 million.

The team acquired Harris in February along with Scott for a fair amount of the team’s future assets.

In 27 regular season contests with the Sixers, Harris averaged 18.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Scott, 30, will stay with the Sixers on a two year deal worth just under $10 million, according to reports.

In those same 27 games as Harris, Scott averaged 7.8 points per game off the bench, including hitting an impressive 41.2% of his three point attempts.

Now, both players will be cogs of the Sixers’ future roster.