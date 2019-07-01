× Sixers sign F Al Horford to 4-year, $109 million deal

PHILADELPHIA– A former rival will now be joining the Sixers next season.

F Al Horford has reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $109 million deal with Philadelphia.

Horford, who will play next season at 33, is coming off a year in which he averaged 13.6 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game for the Boston Celtics.

However, he averaged a career-low 29 minutes per game and only appeared in 68 contests.

It will be interesting how Horford meshes with Sixers C Joel Embiid, who will serve as the team’s primary big man.

Horford should expected to see minutes at both the power forward and center spots next season.