Thousands without power in Hanover area

HANOVER, PA — Over 3,500 people are without power in the Hanover area this afternoon. The cause of the outage is not known, but there are crews working to restore power at the substation.

Traffic police are directing traffic. Traffic is backed up and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. Several businesses are affected.

According to the First Energy website, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.