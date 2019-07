Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. -- A Ring Video motion-based camera captured a bear climbing onto a back porch of a residence in Albrightsville and drinking from a hummingbird feeder.

The homeowner shared the video to a free Neighbors app.

The footage, from June, shows a bear pull itself up on the back porch before climbing the rest of the way. The bear then walks on the railing as it makes its way to the feeder, where it drinks.