WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Thomas Bryant #13 of the Washington Wizards reacts to a call against the Memphis Grizzlies at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Wizards re-sign C Thomas Bryant to 3-year, $25 million deal
WASHINGTON– The Wizards are keeping a young big man in the fold.
The team has re-signed C Thomas Bryant to a three-year, $25 million contract.
Bryant, 21, already has two NBA seasons under his belt, and broke out during his sophomore campaign to average 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also led the league in field goal percentage at 68.5%.
Now, Bryant may be looking at a starting role next to G Bradley Beal, as the duo waits on G John Wall to recover for the majority of next season.