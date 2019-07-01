× Wizards re-sign C Thomas Bryant to 3-year, $25 million deal

WASHINGTON– The Wizards are keeping a young big man in the fold.

The team has re-signed C Thomas Bryant to a three-year, $25 million contract.

Bryant, 21, already has two NBA seasons under his belt, and broke out during his sophomore campaign to average 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also led the league in field goal percentage at 68.5%.

Now, Bryant may be looking at a starting role next to G Bradley Beal, as the duo waits on G John Wall to recover for the majority of next season.