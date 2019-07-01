York Mayor enforces curfew for kids below 18 years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - Mayor Michael Helfrich is enforcing an existing curfew. People under 18 will not be allowed in the streets past 11 p.m. without a guardian, or they could be cited.

Helfrich said crimes involving juveniles tend to spike once school lets out. The crimes include loitering, robberies, even murders, which is why they are enforcing the curfew.

Between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., kids below the age of 18 will not be allowed on the streets of York without a parent, guardian, or someone from their household who is older than 18.

It's a rule Rachael Black of York gives two thumbs up.

"I don't think the kids should be out here on the street late at night when there is too much crime going on," Black said.

The rule isn't new. Article 737 was passed by York council more than 10 years ago. Helfrich said it can finally be enforced, since 12 new officers have joined the police department.

"We've had kids killed," Helfrich said. "They could be robbed. They could be kidnapped. There are a lot of things that go on at 2, 3, 4 o' clock in the morning and we don't want our kids subjected to that."

He said things got particularly bad in 2017. Juveniles were the perpetrators and the victims of several bad crimes.

"I've noticed kids playing in the street, walking by themselves, little kids," Black said. "I have two myself and I don't let them be out late at night."

There are a list of exceptions though. Like if they're out for a school, religious, or non-profit event supervised by adults. Other exceptions include if the minor is driving with a valid senior driver's license, if they're heading home from work, or they're serving in the military.

Helfrich said those who are out past the curfew could get a $50 fine for the first offense, or get community service.

"That's a good curfew," Philip Writtenhouse of York, said. "I mean, if you're out past 11 o' clock what are you doing? Come on. Ya know, I wasn't born yesterday. If you're out late you're up to no good. Ya know, drinking, doing something stupid, right."

No decision has been made as to whether or not the curfew would only be enforced during the summer months only. The Mayor also said the City is working to host more community events so kids who are at risk stay out of trouble.