Diocese of Harrisburg: Payment offers made to all child sex abuse victims who participated in compensation program

HARRISBURG — Administrators of the Diocese of Harrisburg Survivor Compensation Program have made payment offers to all victims of child sex abuse who participated in the program, according to a statement from the diocese.

“The administrators for our independent compensation program have made offers to all survivors who participated in the program,” the statement said.

It added that as of Tuesday, July 2, no payments have been made.

“The Diocese and Bishop Gainer continue to offer our profound sorrow, prayers and assistance to all survivors of clergy abuse,” the statement concluded.

The Survivor Compensation Program, which is being handled by an independent firm, was open for 90 days, February 12 to May 14.

The Diocese of Harrisburg said in a previous release that survivors who came forward after the claims period would still be considered for possible future compensation.