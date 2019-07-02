Heat and high humidity return Tuesday, with heat index values in the middle 90s!

TURNING TOASTY AGAIN THROUGH THE 4TH: The heat returns once again and so does the humidity on Tuesday. The morning begins more humid, with temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s. There’s plenty of sunshine to start, and then it’s sunshine mixed with some clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat indices reach the lower to middle 90s. A couple showers or thunderstorms are possible starting around mid-afternoon and lasting through the early evening, but many should stay dry. There’s a very small chance for a couple stronger to severe storms to that could bring some damaging wind gusts and areas of flooding. It’s warm and stuffy through the night, with a stray shower possible. Temperatures dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday brings more of the same. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees again, with the chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms. Heat indices are in the middle to upper 90s. It’s still hot and humid for the 4th of July. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with even higher humidity levels. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, so keep that in mind for outdoor plans. Have a plan to move indoors should it be necessary. Heat indices could reach the middle 90s to even near 100 degrees in many locations! Friday is more or less a repeat. Expect more heat and very uncomfortable, steamy humidity levels. Temperatures are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees, with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A break in the pattern should slowly work into South Central PA through the weekend. In the meantime, Saturday brings more heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Sunday brings the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm as the pattern finally shows signs of breaking. The humidity isn’t as steamy, but it’s still muggy and warm, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week brings a dip in temperatures, but no significant break from the high humidity levels. There’s sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the day. It’s still humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. This is seasonable for early July. As mentioned, it’s still fairly muggy for the region.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels