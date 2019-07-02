July has a ton of summer fun available in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- It's July, which means we are officially in the middle of the summer!

Of course, that means we are smack dab in the middle of all the fun in Hershey.

Now, Hersheypark is open daily, even on July 4!

On the holiday, the park will hold its annual fireworks celebration at 10:15 p.m.

If you're looking to see a show, Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will hit Hersheypark Stadium on July 5.

The next night, New Kids on the Block will perform with special guests Salt-N-Peppa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature.

On July 20, Thomas Rhett will take the stage, and the month will wrap up with Breaking Benjamin on July 27.

If you're looking for a show for the kids, the Kidz Bop World Tour comes to the Giant Center on July 26.

There are a number of treatments being offered at the MeltSpa by Hershey, including a Cocunut Lime Body Scrub, Body Wrap, and Immersion.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Reilly Fies from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is stopping by the set to offer more on what's coming to Hershey this month.