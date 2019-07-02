× Man dies at York Hospital 15 days after crash that involved 3 motorcycles and a car

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man died Sunday at York Hospital, 15 days after a crash that involved three motorcycles and a car, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

On June 15 at 4:18 p.m., 59-year-old Jaime McComsey reportedly lost control of his motorcycle in the area of College Avenue and Hollow Road as he braked for another bike that had run off the road, ejecting the operator and passenger, the coroner’s office said.

That bike then returned to the roadway and into the path of McComsey. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died on June 30.