× Newmanstown man facing charges after allegedly stealing nearly $240,000 from elderly woman

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Newmanstown man is facing charges after allegedly stealing nearly $240,000 from a victim while acting as her power of attorney.

Barry Scaringi, 63, is facing theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception charges for his role in the incident.

Over almost a four year period, from January 2014 to December 2017, Scaringi allegedly stole $239,823 from an 89-year-old Myerstown woman while acting as her power of attorney.

State Police were assisted by Forensic Financial Consultants, LLC during the extensive investigation, which resulted in charges being filed.

Scaringi’s unsecured bail was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 8.