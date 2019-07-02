× Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Coyotes

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins have traded one of their best offensive players who had been rumored to be unhappy playing with the team.

Pittsburgh traded F Phil Kessel, D Dane Birks, and a 2021 fourth round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for F Alex Galchenyuk and D Pierre Olivier-Joseph.

Kessel, 31, was apart of two Stanley Cup winning teams with the Penguins.

In four seasons with the team, Kessel totaled 110 goals and 193 assists, which is good for 303 points in 328 games.

Last season, Kessel totaled 82 points, including 27 goals.

Now, he will continue his career in Arizona.