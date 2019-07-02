Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Coyotes

Posted 10:24 AM, July 2, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, OH - FEBRUARY 26: Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh defeated Columbus 5-2. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins have traded one of their best offensive players who had been rumored to be unhappy playing with the team.

Pittsburgh traded F Phil Kessel, D Dane Birks, and a 2021 fourth round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for F Alex Galchenyuk and D Pierre Olivier-Joseph.

Kessel, 31, was apart of two Stanley Cup winning teams with the Penguins.

In four seasons with the team, Kessel totaled 110 goals and 193 assists, which is good for 303 points in 328 games.

Last season, Kessel totaled 82 points, including 27 goals.

Now, he will continue his career in Arizona.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.