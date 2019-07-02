× Police investigate robbery, assault in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery and assault in Warwick Township.

The incident occurred Saturday morning in the parking lot of the 800 block of Breezy Way.

Police were advised that a man stole $87 worth of cash from the victim’s wallet which was inside an unlocked work truck. The suspect, in his mid to late 30’s with brown or black hair and a white baseball hat with a black rim, then ran over the victim’s foot when he fled, according to police. The suspect was wearing long gray or black gym shorts with a white t-shirt.

Police say the suspect vehicle was a Honda Civic teal in color. The vehicle fled northbound on Highlands Drive toward Lititz.

Anyone with information should contact Norther Lancaster County Regional Police through dispatch at 717-664-1180 or 1-800-957-2677. You can also submit a tip here.