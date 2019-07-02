× Police investigate suspicious fire in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Swatara Township Police are investigating a suspicious fire that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the former Wil’s Waterbeds at 100 Shakespeare Street in Oberlin for a structure fire.

Police say firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze that damaged the outside of the building.

It was determined that the fire had started outside of the building and spread into the roof.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police by submitting a tipon their website or by calling 717-564-2550.