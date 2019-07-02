× Police seek ID of man accused of stealing brownies, shrimp from Weis Markets

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing brownies and shrimp from Weis Markets.

The theft occurred Thursday evening at the store on Roosevelt Avenue in West Manchester Township.

Police say the suspect placed a tray of brownies ($7.00) and 10 bags of shrimp ($15.98 each) into a shopping basket and walked out without paying.

An employee approached the suspect outside and requested him to come back inside. Police say the suspect began to follow the employee until he dropped the basket and ran. The stolen merchandise, valued at $166.80, was recovered.

Police note that the suspect left the area in a blue 2004 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was last seen south on Roosevelt Avenue toward Route 30.

Anyone with information should contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.