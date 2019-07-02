× Route 422 to remain closed for several weeks due to underground void

LEBANON COUNTY — A stretch of Route 422 in North Londonderry Township — near Palmyra — will remain closed for several weeks because of an underground void, PennDOT says.

The roadway was closed over the weekend but will now stay that way due to a void that’s between 25 and 40-feet below the surface, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says that there’s some kind of softer material below the void, adding that solid rock can’t be found until 176 feet.

It’s expected to be fixed by mid-August, before area schools start classes.

More information in regards to the closure will be released Wednesday.