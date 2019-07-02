Senate Republicans outline concerns with Lt. Gov. Fetterman’s conduct on floor in letter

HARRISBURG — All 28 members of the Pennsylvania Senate signed a letter Tuesday addressed to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman outlining concerns regarding his conduct on June 26.

The letter says that the Senate Republicans will not tolerate Senate Parliamentarian/Secretary Megan Martin being mistreated, claiming that Lt. Gov. Fetterman dismissed her repeatedly and gestured at her to be silent.

The letter also claims that Lt. Gov. Fetterman ignored the rules of the Senate, stating that “this arrogance was the principal driver of the chaos of the day.”

Senate Republicans also wrote that Lt. Gov. Fetterman’s comments that day were troubling, claiming that he pushed a false narrative that Republicans were yelling at members of the Democratic Party.

The letter says that the transcript refuted what Lt. Gov. Fetterman said as Sen. Corman stated “Mr. President” no less than 30 times and was ignored, adding that the Democratic Party also spun the incident about cash assistance.

“We stand by our vote, but that too is a false attempt to turn people’s attention to something other than your odious conduct,” the letter stated.

Senate Republican said in the letter that they will reassign Lt. Gov. Fetterman’s duties to a member of the Senate if he fails to follow the rules.