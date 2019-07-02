Sizzling hot and humid with plenty of storm chances over the next couple of days!

HEATING UP: Temperatures this afternoon have already soared into the upper 80s and are slowing closing in on the 90s. Today we will have our first day of 90 degree heat, setting us up for yet another heat wave! Temperatures over the next couple of days will mainly remain in the 90s aside from Friday when we could dip down into the upper 80s. High humidity this week will make the 90s feel closer to 100! Heat Index values will likely reach dangerous levels especially on Saturday with dew points likely to be the highest through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will start to fall of by Sunday, back into the 80s.

STORMY DAYS AHEAD: With warm temperatures and high dew points, we have plenty of storm chances in the coming days. A couple storms are likely to move in late this evening, but will be generally scattered in activity. Tomorrow, hardly any storms are likely aside from a stray passing thunderstorm. Thursday through Sunday look to be our better days to see some more widespread activity with the best chance being Saturday. Thursday and Friday are likely to feature a few scattered storms, but Saturday the main frontal system will swing through. This brings some relief from the heat and humidity as well as dry time for the second half of the weekend.

FEW STORMS FOR THE HOLIDAY: July 4th does not look like it will be a washout by any means, but it won’t be all dry out either. We will likely deal with a couple of typical afternoon and early evening storms on Thursday. None of these storms look to have any threat of being severe, but they could bring some brief heavy downpours. Your best shot for some dry time will likely be during the early half of the day on July 4th! Temperatures will be sizzling in the low 90s and with humidity remaining high, it will be steamy.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann