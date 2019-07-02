× State Police: 30-year-old man arrested, charged in connection with death of Dauphin County man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Dauphin County man, State Police said Tuesday at a news conference.

Richard Hudgins faces charges of homicide and robbery, according to State Police.

State Police say Hudgins and the victim, 77-year-old Larry Buffenmeyer Sr., knew each other.

Buffenmeyer was beaten Saturday at his home on North Hill Drive in East Hanover Township. State Police were called to the home for a reported assault around 10 p.m.

Buffenmeyer was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he died early Sunday morning. State Police said he was badly beaten and suffered trauma to the head from a blunt force object.

Around 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, Buffenmeyer’s vehicle was located in Lebanon County.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.