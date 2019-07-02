State Police: Vehicle that belonged to homicide victim has been located in Lebanon County

Note: State Police have not released the time and/or location of the above pictures that show Larry Buffenmeyer Sr.’s 2013 Chevy Equinox.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The vehicle that belonged to a Dauphin County man who died early Sunday morning — just hours after he was assaulted in his home — has been located in Lebanon County, according to State Police.

Larry Buffenmeyer Sr.’s vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Equinox with license plate GLR-5782, was found in the 200 block of Campmeeting Road, Union Township, State Police said.

Buffenmeyer, 77, was beaten at his residence on North Hill Drive in East Hanover Township Saturday.

Authorities responded to the home around 10 p.m. for a reported assault. Upon arrival, they found Buffenmeyer badly beaten. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he died early Sunday. State Police said that he had suffered trauma to the head from a blunt force object.

State Police believe that the person who took Buffenmeyer’s vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Equinox with license plate GLR-5782, is also responsible for the assault that led to his death.