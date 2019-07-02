× Woman accused of threatening husband with knife, slashing his tire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pequea Township woman is accused of threatening her husband with a knife and slashing one of his tires.

The incident occurred June 3 at a residence in the 100 block of Marticville Road.

Around 9:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance that had occurred earlier in the morning.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the victim who advised that him and his wife, 29-year-old Shaquetta Johnson, were arguing when she, according to the criminal complaint, “gripped up” his clothing while yelling at him.

When the victim was gathering his belongings to leave, Johnson reportedly said that “the only way you’re leaving is in a box,” the criminal complaint stated. She then allegedly waved a large knife at him.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that Johnson then slashed the victim’s passenger side tire when he was attempting to leave.

Johnson faces charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief, court documents show.