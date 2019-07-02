× York man wanted after allegedly shooting victim in eye, shoulder

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is wanted after allegedly shooting a victim in the eye and shoulder.

Que’sean Brown, 24, is wanted on criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

On June 22 around 1:25 a.m., the victim and witness to the incident were in the 500 block of Alladin Alley, just north of East Maple Street in York.

As the duo exited the victim’s vehicle, they were approached by a white Chrysler 200 sedan, according to the criminal complaint.

At that time, a black man wearing glasses exited the vehicle and yelled, “Don’t run now p***y!,” before opening fire with a .40 handgun.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds through the left eye and shoulder.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooter got back into the Chrysler and fled the scene.

The victim was able to run to an address on Girard Avenue to summon medical aid and police.

During a recorded interview with police on June 28, the victim told police that a subject known as “J-Hood” shot him, and was able to pick him out of an eight person lineup.

After further investigation, police found that “J-Hood” is an alias for Brown.

Now, he is wanted on multiple charges.