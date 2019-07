× 2 people displaced after residential fire in Fawn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are displaced following a residential fire in Fawn Township, according to Jimmy Williams, an assistant fire chief with Citizens Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. at a single-family home on Salt Lake Circle.

The assistant fire chief says the fire started outside of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.