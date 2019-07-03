× 2019 MLB All-Star teams announced: Here’s who made it from our local teams

The 2019 MLB All-Star teams have been announced.

Our area’s teams are well represented, as MLB rules enforce that one player from each team must appear on an All-Star team.

Here are this league’s rosters via MLB.com:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Starters

C: Gary Sánchez, Yankees

1B: Carlos Santana, Indians

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

3B: Alex Bregman, Astros

SS: Jorge Polanco, Twins

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: George Springer, Astros

OF: Michael Brantley, Astros

DH: Hunter Pence, Rangers

Reserves

C: James McCann, White Sox ^

1B: José Abreu, White Sox ^

1B: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners *

2B: Tommy La Stella, Angels ^

3B: Matt Chapman, A’s ^

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians ^

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox ^

OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers ^

OF: Austin Meadows, Rays ^

OF: Whit Merrifield , Royals *

DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox ^

Pitchers

LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees ^

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros ^

RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox ^

RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers *

LHP: Brad Hand, Indians ^

LHP: John Means, Orioles *

LHP: Mike Minor, Rangers *

RHP: Charlie Morton , Rays ^

RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Twins ^

RHP: Ryan Pressly , Astros ^

RHP: Marcus Stroman , Blue Jays *

RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros ^

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Starters

C: Willson Contreras, Cubs

1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B: Ketel Marte, D-backs

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SS: Javier Báez, Cubs

OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers

OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Reserves

C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers *

C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies ^

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets *

1B: Josh Bell, Pirates ^

2B: Mike Moustakas, Brewers ^

3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs *

3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals ^

SS: Paul DeJong, Cardinals *

SS: Trevor Story, Rockies ^

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies ^

OF: David Dahl, Rockies ^

OF: Jeff McNeil, Mets ^

Pitchers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins *

RHP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers ^

RHP: Luis Castillo , Reds ^

RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets ^

RHP: Zack Greinke, D-backs *

LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers ^

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers *

LHP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers ^

RHP: Max Scherzer, Nationals ^

LHP: Will Smith, Giants ^

RHP: Mike Soroka, Braves *

RHP: Kirby Yates, Padres ^

^ Player-elected

* Choice of MLB (after fan and player elections)

You can catch the MLB All-Star game on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX43.