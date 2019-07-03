2019 MLB All-Star teams announced: Here’s who made it from our local teams

Posted 10:57 AM, July 3, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: A wide shot of the national anthem during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The 2019 MLB All-Star teams have been announced.

Our area’s teams are well represented, as MLB rules enforce that one player from each team must appear on an All-Star team.

Here are this league’s rosters via MLB.com:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Starters
CGary Sánchez, Yankees
1BCarlos Santana, Indians
2BDJ LeMahieu, Yankees
3BAlex Bregman, Astros
SSJorge Polanco, Twins
OFMike Trout, Angels
OFGeorge Springer, Astros
OFMichael Brantley, Astros
DHHunter Pence, Rangers

Related Story
MLB umpire honors teen ump whose call led to a youth baseball game brawl

Reserves
CJames McCann, White Sox ^
1BJosé Abreu, White Sox ^
1BDaniel Vogelbach, Mariners *
2BTommy La Stella, Angels ^
3BMatt Chapman, A’s ^
SSFrancisco Lindor, Indians ^
OFMookie Betts, Red Sox ^
OFJoey Gallo, Rangers ^
OFAustin Meadows, Rays ^
OFWhit Merrifield , Royals *
DHJ.D. Martinez, Red Sox ^

Pitchers
LHPAroldis Chapman, Yankees ^
RHPGerrit Cole, Astros ^
RHPLucas Giolito, White Sox ^
RHPShane Greene, Tigers *
LHPBrad Hand, Indians ^
LHPJohn Means, Orioles *
LHPMike Minor, Rangers *
RHPCharlie Morton , Rays ^
RHPJake Odorizzi, Twins ^
RHPRyan Pressly , Astros ^
RHPMarcus Stroman , Blue Jays *
RHPJustin Verlander, Astros ^

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Starters
CWillson Contreras, Cubs
1BFreddie Freeman, Braves
2BKetel Marte, D-backs
3BNolan Arenado, Rockies
SSJavier Báez, Cubs
OFChristian Yelich, Brewers
OFCody Bellinger, Dodgers
OFRonald Acuña Jr., Braves

Reserves
CYasmani Grandal, Brewers *
CJ.T. Realmuto, Phillies ^
1BPete Alonso, Mets *
1BJosh Bell, Pirates ^
2BMike Moustakas, Brewers ^
3BKris Bryant, Cubs *
3BAnthony Rendon, Nationals ^
SSPaul DeJong, Cardinals *
SSTrevor Story, Rockies ^
OFCharlie Blackmon, Rockies ^
OFDavid Dahl, Rockies ^
OFJeff McNeil, Mets ^

Pitchers
RHPSandy Alcantara, Marlins *
RHPWalker Buehler, Dodgers ^
RHPLuis Castillo , Reds ^
RHPJacob deGrom, Mets ^
RHPZack Greinke, D-backs *
LHPJosh Hader, Brewers ^
LHPClayton Kershaw, Dodgers *
LHPHyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers ^
RHPMax Scherzer, Nationals ^
LHPWill Smith, Giants ^
RHPMike Soroka, Braves *
RHPKirby Yates, Padres ^

^ Player-elected
* Choice of MLB (after fan and player elections)

You can catch the MLB All-Star game on  July 9 at 7:30 p.m.  on FOX43.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.