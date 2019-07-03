2019 MLB All-Star teams announced: Here’s who made it from our local teams
The 2019 MLB All-Star teams have been announced.
Our area’s teams are well represented, as MLB rules enforce that one player from each team must appear on an All-Star team.
Here are this league’s rosters via MLB.com:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Starters
C: Gary Sánchez, Yankees
1B: Carlos Santana, Indians
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
3B: Alex Bregman, Astros
SS: Jorge Polanco, Twins
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: George Springer, Astros
OF: Michael Brantley, Astros
DH: Hunter Pence, Rangers
Reserves
C: James McCann, White Sox ^
1B: José Abreu, White Sox ^
1B: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners *
2B: Tommy La Stella, Angels ^
3B: Matt Chapman, A’s ^
SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians ^
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox ^
OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers ^
OF: Austin Meadows, Rays ^
OF: Whit Merrifield , Royals *
DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox ^
Pitchers
LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees ^
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros ^
RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox ^
RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers *
LHP: Brad Hand, Indians ^
LHP: John Means, Orioles *
LHP: Mike Minor, Rangers *
RHP: Charlie Morton , Rays ^
RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Twins ^
RHP: Ryan Pressly , Astros ^
RHP: Marcus Stroman , Blue Jays *
RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros ^
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Starters
C: Willson Contreras, Cubs
1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
2B: Ketel Marte, D-backs
3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
SS: Javier Báez, Cubs
OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers
OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Reserves
C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers *
C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies ^
1B: Pete Alonso, Mets *
1B: Josh Bell, Pirates ^
2B: Mike Moustakas, Brewers ^
3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs *
3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals ^
SS: Paul DeJong, Cardinals *
SS: Trevor Story, Rockies ^
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies ^
OF: David Dahl, Rockies ^
OF: Jeff McNeil, Mets ^
Pitchers
RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins *
RHP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers ^
RHP: Luis Castillo , Reds ^
RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets ^
RHP: Zack Greinke, D-backs *
LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers ^
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers *
LHP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers ^
RHP: Max Scherzer, Nationals ^
LHP: Will Smith, Giants ^
RHP: Mike Soroka, Braves *
RHP: Kirby Yates, Padres ^
^ Player-elected
* Choice of MLB (after fan and player elections)
You can catch the MLB All-Star game on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX43.