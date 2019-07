× Capitals, Flyers, Penguins add depth in NHL Free Agency

NHL Free Agency has opened.

While many major moves were made before the official open signing period, this can be a time where teams add key depth to their rosters.

Here’s who our area teams have signed in free agency:

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

F Kurtis Gabriel – One year, $700K

F Kyle Criscuolo – One year, $700K

G Jean-Francois Berube – One year, $700K

D Tyler Wotherspoon – Two years, $1.4 million

D Chris Bigras – Two years, $1.4 million

D Nate Prosser – Two years, $1.4 million

D Andy Welinski – One year, $750K

F Andy Andreoff – Two years, $1.5 million

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

F Andrew Agozzino – Two years, $1.4 million

D David Warsofsky – Two years, $1.4 million

F Brandon Tanev – Six years, $21 million

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

F Philippe Maillet – Two years, $1.4 million

G Vitek Vanecek – Three years, $2.15 million

F Brendan Leipsic – One year, $700K

F Garnet Hathaway – Four years, $6 million

F Richard Panik – Four years, $11 million