WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his goal at 2:13 of the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Capitals trade LW Andre Burakovsky
WASHINGTON– The Capitals have traded a young winger for future assets.
The team has traded LW Andre Burakovsky to the Colorado Avalanche for a future second and third round pick along with a minor league player.
Burakovsky, 24, has posted the exact same line over each of the past two seasons with the Capitals, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists each year.