Capitals trade LW Andre Burakovsky

WASHINGTON– The Capitals have traded a young winger for future assets.

The team has traded LW Andre Burakovsky to the Colorado Avalanche for a future second and third round pick along with a minor league player.

Burakovsky, 24, has posted the exact same line over each of the past two seasons with the Capitals, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists each year.

Now, he will suit up in Colorado.