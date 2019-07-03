× Cause of York City house fire under investigation

YORK CITY, Pa — Eight adults are displaced after a fire rips through two homes in York City on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the 100 block South Pershing Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire started on the second floor porch of one house, and was contained to just two buildings.

No injuries were reported, but 2 cats did perish. Eight adults are displaced as a result.

The damage is estimated to be around $250,000 and the officials say the cause is undetermined, but under investigation.