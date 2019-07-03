FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Police seek help in identifying man who stole car

Police are seeking to identify a man who stole a car. On June 9 around 2:00 p.m., the pictured suspect stole a brown 2019 Acura MDX from the Royal Farms in the 1100 block of Loucks Road. The suspect was last seen headed east on Loucks Road.

2. Wanted

Defendant: Khalic Cross

DOB: 1/12/94

Cross is wanted for Aggravated Assault from a domestic dispute on 12/22/18 in York City. Cross allegedly argued with his girlfriend. At some point, this argument turned physical and Cross began choking her. Cross also allegedly pulled out a handgun and struck the victim in the head. Cross is described as a 25-year-old light skinned male approximately 5’11” 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

3. Fireworks reminder for York City:

Fireworks are legal in PA but there are restrictions on them.

The Fireworks law was repealed and replaced in 2017. It now allows consumers to purchase and use “consumer grade fireworks that include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material. The expansion includes those fireworks that were previously only available to out-of-state residents. “Display Fireworks” or professional-grade aerial shells, are still only to be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place.

Fireworks can be purchases by anyone 18 or older. They cannot be ignited or discharged without permission from the property owner. They cannot be discharged from inside a motor vehicle or within 150 feet of an occupied structure. They can not be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or other drug. They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building. Also, it is recommended that you check with your local municipality, as you may also be subject to applicable local ordinances.

If anyone has tips about any of these violations, they can contact York City Police at fireworks@yorkcity.org

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **