Hot again with a few afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday and even higher humidity levels

STAYING TOASTY THROUGH THE 4TH: The heat is here to stay through the middle of the week! It’s a warm and stuffy start throughout South Central PA, with a stray shower or two possible. Temperatures start in the upper 60s to middle 70s. The rest of Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees again, with the chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms. Heat indices are in the middle to upper 90s. Any showers or thunderstorms fade fast through the evening, and it stays warm and stuffy through the night. A stray shower cannot be ruled out overnight. Lows fall into the upper 60s to middle 70s. It’s still hot and humid for the 4th of July. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with even higher humidity levels. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, so keep that in mind for outdoor plans. Have a plan to move indoors should it be necessary. Heat indices could reach the middle 90s to even near 100 degrees in many locations! Some isolated thunderstorms are possible during the evening for the fireworks forecast! Friday is more or less a repeat. Expect more heat and very uncomfortable, steamy humidity levels. Temperatures are in the middle 80s to upper 80s, with heat indices in the lower 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A break in the pattern should slowly work into South Central PA through the weekend. In the meantime, Saturday brings more heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heat indices reach the lower to middle 90s. Sunday brings the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm as the pattern finally shows signs of breaking. The humidity isn’t as steamy, but it’s still muggy and warm, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Skies are partly sunny.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week brings a dip in temperatures, but no significant break from the high humidity levels. There’s sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the day. It’s still humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. This is seasonable for early July. As mentioned, it’s still fairly muggy for the region. Tuesday is still dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. The humidity increases a bit.

-Andrea Michaels