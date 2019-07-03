Hot stretch continues, storms likely for the Fourth of July holiday

Scattered storms possible for the Fourth of July.

Hot and muggy temperatures persist for the Fourth, with heat index values just shy of 100-degrees.

FOURTH OF JULY: Our muggy and hot stretch continues into the holiday. After a Wednesday high in the low-90s with isolated thunderstorms, morning lows dip into the low-70s. Partly cloudy skies remain. A slightly higher chance of showers and storms moves in during the afternoon. These will be slow-moving storms based off of the humidity. They could be quite strong with localized heavy rainfall. If they move slow enough, flash flooding could be a brief concern. These popcorn storms will continue into the evening. High temperatures reach the low-90s once again with a heat index in the upper-90s. Don’t cancel any plans, but be ready to head indoors if a storm is near you. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy.

We dry out heading into Sunday.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: More storms likely heading into Friday after a morning low, again, in the low-70s. Afternoon highs make it just shy of 90-degrees with similar timing for showers and storms. Same goes for Saturday with highs near 90 and afternoon storm chances. Otherwise, muggy skies remain partly-to-mostly sunny. Heat index values near the 100-degree mark.

Humidity values remain high until the beginning of next week.

LESS HUMID NEXT WEEK: Humidity values begin to decline late Sunday with a stray storm possible in the afternoon. Highs stay in the upper-80s. Monday morning kicks off in the upper-60s with partly cloudy skies. Highs only make it into the mid-80s with a significantly more comfortable feel as humidity values remain lower through the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

