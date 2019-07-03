× Lancaster County teacher, coach loses job after DUI arrest in school van during PIAA State Championship Track meet weekend

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County teacher and coach is now without a job after a DUI arrest during weekend of PIAA State Championship Track Meet.

Michael DelPiano, 44, is facing DUI charges for his role in the incident.

On May 25 around 1:00 a.m, police saw a yellow Chevy school van drive north on Prince Street in Shippensburg with no rear lights on.

Police initiated a traffic stop, and upon approaching the driver’s side window, police say they were met with a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage.

The driver, later identified as DelPiano, told police that he had a few drinks and a breathalyzer revealed his BAC to be .104.

After being taken into custody for DUI, a blood draw was performed at Carlisle Booking, and DelPiano’s BAC was found to be .097.

DelPiano was in Shippensburg and in possession of the school van due to the ongoing PIAA State Championship Track Meet.

The Ephrata Area School District, where DelPiano coached track, released the following statement regarding DelPiano’s arrest:

Ephrata Area School District was made aware of Mr. DelPiano’s DUI arrest at the PIAA state championship track meet and immediately made arrangements for another track coach to supervise student-athletes for the remainder of the meet. The School District administration immediately began an investigation concerning that incident and reported it to authorities as required by law. As a result of the investigation, Mr. DelPiano’s coaching involvement with the track team ended, and he ultimately retired from his teaching position effective at the end of 2018-2019 school year. Therefore, Mr. Delpiano is no longer employed by the School District as either as a coach or teacher.