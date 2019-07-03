Lancaster man facing charges after crashing into a fire engine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is being charged with following too closely and not having the required insurance after he hit a fire engine, according to police.

Police say on the evening of June 24, a 2002 Subaru Forester, driven by Aaron Sweeney, struck the rear of a fire engine that was stopped at a red light on Marticville Road in Pequea Township.

Sweeney allegedly failed to stop and struck the fire engine belonging to the New Danville Fire Company.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

In a statement, the New Danville Fire Company said the fire engine remains out of service and that Sweeney has avoided their attempts to contact him about insurance coverage.