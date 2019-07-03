× Lancaster woman wanted after allegedly stealing over $2,000 in property from a home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman is wanted after she allegedly stole over $2,000 in property from a home.

Autumn McCullough, 31, is facing theft by unlawful taking charges for her role in the incident.

Police say that an incident occurred at a home in the 2100 block of New Danville Pike in Pequea Township between May 15 and June 2 where McCullough was living at the residence, and allegedly removed $2,024 worth of property from the home.

Currently, her whereabouts are unknown, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.