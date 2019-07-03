× Littlestown woman dies after two-vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Littlestown woman has died after a two-vehicle crash.

Linda Stuller, 67, suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

According to police, the crash occurred on July 3 around 5:00 a.m. on York Road near its intersection with Carlisle Pike and Berwick Township.

Stuller was driving a 2009 Kia Rio north on Carlisle Pike when she stopped at a red light at the intersection with York Road.

Then, Stuller proceeded to drive the Rio through the intersection while the light was still red, and was struck by a tractor trailer, according to the release.