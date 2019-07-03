× Man facing charges after being caught breaking into building in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after being caught breaking into a building and attempting to lie to police about his identity.

Zaire Isom, 22, is facing felony criminal trespassing and false identification to law enforcement charges for his role in the incident.

Around midnight on July 2, police responded to a reported active break-in at a building in the first block of South Pitt Street in Carlisle.

Police were told that cameras inside the building showed a tall, black man enter a secure area of the building through a window.

Upon arrival, police located Isom inside the building, and he was taken into custody.

While speaking to police, Isom allegedly attempted several time to give police incorrect names and dates of birth before he was positively identified.

Now, he will face charges.