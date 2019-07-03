× Man falls into windshield of vehicle in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 27-year-old man allegedly fell into the windshield of a vehicle Tuesday.

Police say Kevin Kurzmiller was being chased through the parking lot of Walmart in Shrewsbury Township, York County when he ran onto the hood a car, tripped and fell into the windshield, causing damage that estimated to be more than $500.

According to the criminal complaint, Kurzmiller was escorted out of the store prior to being chased.

Two patrons restrained Kurzmiller until police arrived.

Kurzmiller faces charges of criminal mischief, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct, court documents show.