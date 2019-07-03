× Man with past criminal history in Lebanon arrested by Reading Police following incident that resulted in shots being fired

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A 38-year-old man who has past criminal history in Lebanon was arrested Wednesday following an incident that resulted in shots being fired by police, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were investigating three past robberies in the area of Cotton Street in Reading around 3 a.m.. Wednesday when an officer observed Alberto Leon, a person of interest in one of the robberies, operating a 2001 GMC Yukon, the DA’s Office said.

Police followed Leon to the 400 block of North 9th Street, where they observed him commit a traffic violation. Officers then stopped the vehicle and as they approached, Leon allegedly made a “furtive movement” toward the center console of his vehicle — one officer also saw that Leon was in possession of a gun. As a result, the officer fired two shots into the vehicle as Leon fled.

The DA’s Office said Leon ran into a first-floor apartment after abandoning his vehicle in the 500 block of North 10th Street.

Leon was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m.

He faces one count of persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, and another count of terroristic threats.

The DA’s Office noted that Leon faced previous charges in Lebanon: manufacturing of a controlled substance in 1999 and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers in 2003.