× Marvel announces return of ‘Marvel Zombies’ comics

Just as Image Comics closed the books on “The Walking Dead,” comics giant Marvel revealed that it’s bringing back another undead series.

Marvel announced the return of the comics “Marvel Zombies” on Twitter on Tuesday, including a sneak peek of the cover illustrated by Inhyuk Lee.

The artwork depicts zombie versions of Captain America, Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel has not released any other details about the project.

The book will be released in October, according to the tweet.

Marvel published “Marvel Zombies” as a five-issue miniseries in 2005 and 2006. It was written by “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Sean Phillips. It takes place in a universe in which Marvel heroes are infected with a zombie disease.