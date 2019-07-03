× PennDOT to repair and resurface sections of Route 147, Route 225 near Halifax in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Monday, July 8, its contractor will begin survey and preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface two roads in northern Dauphin County: a 1.42-mile section of Route 147 from the intersection of South River Road and Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township to just east of the intersection of Market Street and South Union Street; and a .26-mile section of Route 225 in Halifax Borough from the intersection of North 4th Street and Market Street to just west of the intersection with Valley View Terrace.

The $1,389,779 contract was awarded on April 3, 2019, to Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, Center County, and includes clearing drainage pipe, inlet adjustment and repair work, roadway base replacement, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the roadway and shoulder with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2019.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor will not restrict travel lanes on Route 147 any day between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM, or between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM. During working hours, motorists may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours as crews conduct drainage and base replacement work. Eventually crews will schedule nighttime operations between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, to conduct leveling course and final wearing course paving later this year.

Sections of Route 147 average 14,600 vehicles traveled daily. Route 225 averages more than 6,900 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT