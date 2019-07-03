× PennDOT working to reset concrete barrier after crash on Interstate 83

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its contractor are working to reset concrete median barrier and repair a crash-impact attenuator within the I-83 work zone at Exit 4 for Shrewsbury in southern York County. This morning just after 4:00 AM a crash involved damages to the concrete barrier within the work zone.

PennDOT advises motorists to expect significant delays and periodic stoppages on northbound I-83 near Exit 4 for Shrewsbury in southern York County as traffic will be restricted to the left lane from now through late this afternoon. Crews have closed the right lane northbound to remove the vehicles, repair the crash impact attenuator and reset the concrete median barrier within the work zone.

I-83 averages more than 45,600 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT