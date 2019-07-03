× Phillies’ OF Odubel Herrera has assault charges dismissed

PHILADELPHIA– Phillies’ OF Odubel Herrera had charges dismissed in an assault case against him on Wednesday.

Herrera, 27, was arrested on May 27 in an Atlantic City casino on a a domestic assault allegation.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, had “visible signs of injury to her arms and neck,” that were caused by Herrera during a dispute, police told NBC10. The woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

After arriving in Atlantic City for a court hearing Wednesday, Herrera soon emerged from the courtroom with charges dismissed, according to FOX29:

Breaking: Charges dismissed against Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera pending completion of counseling. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/GMGHDmFrXZ — Bill Anderson (@BillAFox29) July 3, 2019

With charges being dismissed against Herrera, it brings a new twist to a saga with an uncertain ending.

He had been in the midst of his worst season as a pro, hitting a lowly .222 with 1 HR and 16 RBI’s over 39 games with the Phillies this season.

However, he has been suspended by Major League Baseball since May 28, and the Phillies were quick to distance themselves from Herrera by removing his likeness from signs around Citizens Bank Park and his name from the MLB All-Star Game ballot.