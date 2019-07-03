× Police investigating shots fired incident in York city

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shots fired incident.

On July 3 around 6:50 a.m., police received a report of shots fired in the area of the 900 block of Booth Alley in York city.

Upon arrival, police spoke with witnesses that said they heard several shots being fired.

Police also learned that a late model silver Chevy Impala was seen driving away from the area, but it is unknown whether the vehicle was involved in the incident or not.

Authorities found several shell casings at the scene, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding these shots fired, the vehicle involved, or possible suspects, you’re asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways and reference Report# 19028964:

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Instructions for using text tip line

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message