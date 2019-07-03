Police seeking to identify suspect in Franklin County hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run.

On July 1 around 7:25 a.m., a hit-and-run occurred at the Rutters store in the 100 block of South Potomac Street in Waynesboro.

Police say that the suspect was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta, which struck a commerical truck before leaving the scene.

Police ask that if you have any information that you contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (717) 762-2131.

