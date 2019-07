× Portion of Interstate 83 NB in York County to be closed for hours due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Interstate 83 Northbound will be closed for multiple hours after a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred near Exit 4 at Shrewsbury on Interstate 83 around 4:00 a.m.

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company says all northbound lanes will be closed at mile marker three for at least two hours due to the accident.