Rise in travel during Independence Day Holiday, PennDot will suspend construction projects

YORK COUNTY — A record-breaking number of people are expected to get away for the Independence Day holiday.

July 3rd will be the busiest day on the roads during the holiday travel period ending on July 7th.

According to AAA Travel, a record-breaking 41 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination.

On the PA Turnpike officials expect to see more than 6 million motorists travel the toll road during the holiday travel period.

Overall, the travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise about 4% from last year with an additional 2 million people planning road trips.

AAA Travel says unemployment is low and additional disposable income means more money for trips with family and friends.

There was a 10 cent decrease in gas prices over the last year.

In our area, GasBuddy.com says you can expect to pay between $2.65 to $2.89 a gallon for gas.

PennDot reports that they will remove lane restrictions and will suspend construction projects where possible during the holiday travel period.

PennDot recommends you download the PA511 app on your phone so you can stay up to date on any travel and traffic concerns that could possibly interrupt or delay your holiday fun in the sun.