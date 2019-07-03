Sixers re-sign F James Ennis, G Shake Milton, add C Kyle O’Quinn on one-year deal

Posted 9:58 AM, July 3, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 05: James Ennis III #11 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Toronto Raptors in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 5, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 101-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have continued to reshape the team’s roster, bringing back a couple players and adding a veteran backup.

The team has agreed to re-sign F James Ennis to a two-year deal and G Shake Milton to a four-year deal.

Philadelphia has also added C Kyle O’Quinn on a one-year deal.

Ennis, 29, returns to Philadelphia after suiting up in 18 regular season contests with the team after being acquired at the trade deadline.

In a bench role, Ennis averaged 5.3 points per game and 3.6 rebound per game for the Sixers.

Related Story
Former Sixers’ guard J.J. Redick to join Pelicans on two-year deal

Milton, 22, is coming off his rookie season in which he only saw 20 regular season games with Philadelphia.

In limited minutes, Milton averaged 4.4 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game.

O’Quinn, 29, will now join his fourth NBA franchise, after spending last season with the Indiana Pacers.

In a backup role, O’Quinn averaged 3.5 points per game and 2.6 points per game.

Each of the three players is expected to see time off the Sixers’ bench this season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.