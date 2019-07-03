× Sixers re-sign F James Ennis, G Shake Milton, add C Kyle O’Quinn on one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have continued to reshape the team’s roster, bringing back a couple players and adding a veteran backup.

The team has agreed to re-sign F James Ennis to a two-year deal and G Shake Milton to a four-year deal.

Philadelphia has also added C Kyle O’Quinn on a one-year deal.

Ennis, 29, returns to Philadelphia after suiting up in 18 regular season contests with the team after being acquired at the trade deadline.

In a bench role, Ennis averaged 5.3 points per game and 3.6 rebound per game for the Sixers.

Milton, 22, is coming off his rookie season in which he only saw 20 regular season games with Philadelphia.

In limited minutes, Milton averaged 4.4 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game.

O’Quinn, 29, will now join his fourth NBA franchise, after spending last season with the Indiana Pacers.

In a backup role, O’Quinn averaged 3.5 points per game and 2.6 points per game.

Each of the three players is expected to see time off the Sixers’ bench this season.