Wizards sign guards Isaiah Thomas & Ish Smith, flip Tomas Satoransky to Bulls in sign-and-trade

WASHINGTON– The Wizards have reshaped the team’s back court with a couple of signings and a trade.

The team has signed G Isaiah Thomas to a one-year deal and G Ish Smith to a two-year deal.

To clear room on the roster, the Wizards agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with G Tomas Satoransky moving to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for a second round pick.

Both Thomas and Smith are expected to receive most of the minutes at point guard for Washington next season, as G John Wall is expected to miss the year while recovering from an Achilles’ tear.

Thomas, 30, has only played in 61 games over the past three seasons while recovering from multiple hip surgeries.

In 12 games with the Denver Nuggets last year, Thomas averaged 8.1 points per game to go along with 1.9 assists per game.

Smith, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Pistons, but saw his role reduced last season after serving primarily as a starter.

In 56 games off the bench, Smith averaged 8.9 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The team will hope for better production from each player in an expanded role.

In Satoransky, 28, the Wizards are moving on from a guard who struggled to advance his game in a bigger role last year.

Over 80 games, Satoransky averaged 8.9 points per game, 5 assists per game, and 3.5 rebounds per game.