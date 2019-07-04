× 90 Day Fiance star, arrested, facing deportation

UPPER ALLEN TWP., Cumberland County PA. — The star of a TLC reality show is facing charges after police say he violated a Protection from Abuse Order by making a post on social media. Conroy Smith, known as Jay Smith on the popular show, was served the PFA on Monday, July 1. Upper Allen Township Police received a report on the social media post, which constituted a violation of the PFA, on July 2. Smith was arrested without incident on July 3 and transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. According to Radar Online, Smith was then transported to York County Prison and is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Smith is a native of Jamaica, living in Camp Hill at the time of his arrest. The protected party in the PFA lives in Upper Allen Township.